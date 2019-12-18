|
|
Concetta "Connie" Lucibello, 101, of Ashlar Village, formerly of East Haven, beloved wife of 64 years to the late Michael Lucibello, passed away December 14, 2019 at Masonicare.
She was born in New Haven on February 27, 1918, a daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Consiglio) DiGuiseppe.
In earlier years she worked in the dress industry at J & L Dress Co. She was a communicant of St. Vincent DePaul Church for most of her life and more recently Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford. Connie had a 'green thumb' and loved to work outside in her yard. She also loved to crochet and pretty much supplied everyone she knew with their own special 'afghan'.
Connie is survived by her children, Corinne Sommo and her husband Lawrence of Wallingford and Michael Lucibello and his wife Carol of Branford; she was the loving grandmother of Tracy Sommo Blum (Richard), Jennifer Barner (David), Cori Branco (David), Gina Simpson (David), Michael Lucibello, Matthew Lucibello, (Heather) and Sara Carrano (Brian) and great grandmother of Lauren, Zachary, Tyler, Hunter, Dean, Reese, Cole, Sofie, Mila and Sadie Rose. She was the sister of Louis DiGuiseppe and Anne Faggio and was pre-deceased by five brothers and sisters.
Connie's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will be private in St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. Gifts in her memory can be made to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care 267 Finch Avenue Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019