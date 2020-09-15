Constance Marie Luffey, 85, wife of the late Edward Luffey, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Southington Care Center.
Born in New Haven on May 29, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret Spellacy. She was a lifelong Meriden resident until moving to Plantsville 17 years ago. She attended Meriden Schools System and Middlesex Community College and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kiernan of Southington and two sons, James Luffey of New Britain and Edward Luffey and his wife Lynn of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kevin Patraw II and his wife Jennifer of Southington, Matthew Kiernan of Centerport, NY, and William Luffey of Columbus, OH, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Kevin Kiernan, her grandson, Samuel Luffey and all of her brothers.
Services will be held at a later date and are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
