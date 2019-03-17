Corrine (Urban) McAuliffe, 86, of Wallingford, beloved wife of the late Daniel McAuliffe, entered into eternal life with her loving family by her side, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Smilow Cancer Hospital.



Born in New Haven on Dec. 16, 1932, to the late William and Ethel (Pella) Urban and married in 1954. Corrine graduated from SCSU in 1971 with a major in Art and became an art teacher in North Haven, after having raised her children. Eventually, she moved to SNET as a Service Consultant, retiring in 1995.



A poet at heart and an artist by hand, Corrine thoroughly enjoyed retirement, reawakening her love of oil and acrylic painting, spending time with family and friends, and working in her garden with her precious companion Zoey by her side.



Comfortable in any situation, Corrine would strike up a conversation with all she met, always finding common ground and mutual enjoyment. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, generous and giving person who never hesitated to share her sage advice or lend a helping hand, whether it be to mentor a student, make momentous decisions or remodel a kitchen.



Corrine is survived by her children, Donna, Dennis (Jean), and Tom (Barbara); grandchildren, Daniel and Matt; brothers, Thomas (Grace), Alfred (Monique), and Sonny; sister Genevieve; and brother-in-law John Tiedmann. Aside from her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Raymond, sister-in-law Betty Tiedmann, and her cherished granddaughter, Megan Lee.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory of Corrine may be made to the Meriden Humane Society. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 16, 2019