It is with sadness that the family of Cosimo Figliomeni, 86, loving husband of Anna (Mammi) Figliomeni passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 29th, 2020.
Cosimo was born in Donisi Siderno Marina, Provincia of Reggio Calabria, Italy, March 5, 1934, son of the late Salvatore & Carmela (Piscioneri) Figliomeni of Meriden.
After moving to Pittsburgh, PA, in 1948, with his family from Italy, a teacher recognized his natural ability for plumbing & recommended he attend Trade School for Plumbers, which he did and completed the course within 1 1/2 years instead of the normal 3 years. He proudly worked as a plumber first for George J. Mack & Sons Co. & later employed by James T. Kay Co. in Meriden, CT, for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 777 United Association for 54 plus years. Cosimo was a master craftsman in his trade. His exceptional expertise, incredible knowledge & strong work ethic was sought after & appreciated by everyone, especially family & friends.
In 1957, he was Honorably Discharged from the Army where he spent time in Fort Dix, NJ & FT. L. Wood, Missouri, as a Combat Engineer utilizing his plumbing skills.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Anna, and his four children Salvatore G. Figliomeni, Franca Macri & her husband Mario, Annabella Figliomeni, Alessandra Minickene & her husband Basil, his cherished grandchildren; Massimo, Marisa, Karina, Nicholas, Samantha and Nola whom he adored.
Cosimo is also survived by his sisters, Maria Ieraci of Italy; Helen Parisi & her husband Pino of Meriden; Sisters-in-law, Carmelina & Gianna Figliomeni of Meriden. In addition to many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, who he shared a special relationship with.
He was predeceased by his brothers; Frank & Vincent Figlomeni, sister Immacolata Ferreri & Brothers-in-law Piero Ieraci, Giomo Multari, Antonio Staibano of Italy.
Cosimo most enjoyed spending time with all of his family, friends & grandchildren; who adored their beloved "Nonno Cosimo". He loved watching soccer games, especially Fifa World Cup, working on word search books, gardening, hunting & vacations to his beloved Italy & after retirement to the Dominican Republic with family and friends. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Cosimo will be dearly missed and forever remembered.
Family & friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, December 3rd at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden from 9 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Angels/Holy Angels Church, 585 Main Street, Meriden. Burial with military honors will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation made in memory of Cosimo Figliomeni to: Parkinson's Foundation. : parkinson.org/ways-to-give
Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.