1/1
Cosimo Figliomeni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cosimo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that the family of Cosimo Figliomeni, 86, loving husband of Anna (Mammi) Figliomeni passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 29th, 2020.

Cosimo was born in Donisi Siderno Marina, Provincia of Reggio Calabria, Italy, March 5, 1934, son of the late Salvatore & Carmela (Piscioneri) Figliomeni of Meriden.

After moving to Pittsburgh, PA, in 1948, with his family from Italy, a teacher recognized his natural ability for plumbing & recommended he attend Trade School for Plumbers, which he did and completed the course within 1 1/2 years instead of the normal 3 years. He proudly worked as a plumber first for George J. Mack & Sons Co. & later employed by James T. Kay Co. in Meriden, CT, for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 777 United Association for 54 plus years. Cosimo was a master craftsman in his trade. His exceptional expertise, incredible knowledge & strong work ethic was sought after & appreciated by everyone, especially family & friends.

In 1957, he was Honorably Discharged from the Army where he spent time in Fort Dix, NJ & FT. L. Wood, Missouri, as a Combat Engineer utilizing his plumbing skills.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Anna, and his four children Salvatore G. Figliomeni, Franca Macri & her husband Mario, Annabella Figliomeni, Alessandra Minickene & her husband Basil, his cherished grandchildren; Massimo, Marisa, Karina, Nicholas, Samantha and Nola whom he adored.

Cosimo is also survived by his sisters, Maria Ieraci of Italy; Helen Parisi & her husband Pino of Meriden; Sisters-in-law, Carmelina & Gianna Figliomeni of Meriden. In addition to many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, who he shared a special relationship with.

He was predeceased by his brothers; Frank & Vincent Figlomeni, sister Immacolata Ferreri & Brothers-in-law Piero Ieraci, Giomo Multari, Antonio Staibano of Italy.

Cosimo most enjoyed spending time with all of his family, friends & grandchildren; who adored their beloved "Nonno Cosimo". He loved watching soccer games, especially Fifa World Cup, working on word search books, gardening, hunting & vacations to his beloved Italy & after retirement to the Dominican Republic with family and friends. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Cosimo will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

Family & friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, December 3rd at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden from 9 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Angels/Holy Angels Church, 585 Main Street, Meriden. Burial with military honors will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation made in memory of Cosimo Figliomeni to: Parkinson's Foundation. : parkinson.org/ways-to-give Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved