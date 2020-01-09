The Record-Journal Obituaries
Cosmo L. Esposito


1937 - 2020
Cosmo L. Esposito Obituary
Cosmo Louis Esposito, 82, departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the West Haven Veterans Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Anne (VanDerMaelen) Esposito. Cosmo was born in New Haven, CT on November 6, 1937, a son of the late Louis & Eugenia (Bobrowski) Esposito.

Besides his wife, Cosmo is survived by his children: Michael (Cheryl) Esposito, Thomas (Margaret) Esposito, Daniel (former spouse Nancy) Esposito and Jeananne Esposito Brown. He also leaves behind his brother Michael (Peggy) Esposito.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Cosmo on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
