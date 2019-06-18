Craig D. Weske, 68, of Portland, CT, passed in his sleep with his wife and best friend, Louise Somers Weske, by his side on June 12 at Hartford Hospital. He died of complications from cancer. Craig was raised in Barnum, MN. He was predeceased by his father, Walter, and survived by his mother, Delores.



Craig, a devoted Catholic, was a Knight of Columbus, parishioner at St. Mary in Portland and, before that, at St. Mary in Meriden. He enjoyed boating and belonging to the Meriden Motor Boat Club. He was a member of the Moose Club, the Elks, and a Special Olympics volunteer. He retired from Eversource, formerly CL&P, in 2014 after 29 years. He previously worked at Amtrak. At both companies, he led the telecommunication and radio groups. He coached countless youth hockey and baseball teams in Meriden and Middletown. He led hockey teams to state and New England titles. He loved the friendships that working, volunteering and coaching allowed.



In 1969, Craig enlisted in the U.S. Navy, became a submariner, and served for four years as a radioman on the USS Von Steuben - based in Charleston, S.C. and Scotland. While training in Groton, he met the love of his life, Louise. They married in 1972 and lived in Charleston, Enfield, Meriden and Portland during their 47-year marriage. He is survived by his son, Chris D. Weske, and his wife, Gina of East Haddam; also survived by his son, Paul L. Weske, and his wife, Jessica of Cheshire. His six grandchildren are: Margo and Betty Weske; Andrew and Tyler Warren; and Sean and Lola Weske. He is survived by three-sisters; Shirley Hughes, Cheryl Sklors and Sharla Weske. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Dr. Paul J. Somers and his wife, Michele.



The funeral will be held on Friday (June 21st) at 9 a.m. from the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Mary's Church, Portland at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, with full military honors. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday (June 20th) from 4-7 p.m. Published in The Record-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019