Craig E. Ferguson

Craig E. Ferguson Obituary
Craig E. Ferguson, 64, husband of Linda Ferguson, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Southington, CT, on October 9, 1955, he was the son of Gloria and the late Earl Ferguson. He had resided in Meriden and Wallingford most of his life and had attended Maloney High School. Mr. Ferguson was employed by Church Manufacturers Guild and was self-employed as a carpenter, retiring in 2017. He loved sports especially playing softball and golf. Craig enjoyed restoring churches.

Besides his mother, Craig is survived by his sister, Cathy Franklin of Brooksville, FL and two nieces.

All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, or the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
