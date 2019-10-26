The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Crystal Lynn Strachan


2/6/1993 - 10/21/2019
Crystal Lynn Strachan Obituary
Crystal Lynn Strachan, 26, loving daughter of Charles Strachan and Tammy Albee passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Crystal was a lifelong resident of Meriden and she was a member of Good News Christian Church of Wallingford.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Strachan and his wife Nina; her daughter, Layla Strachan and her son, Maxwell Strachan. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Monday, October 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
