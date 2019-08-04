|
|
Curtis W. Potter Sr., 76, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Curtis was born in War, West Virginia, May 3, 1943, a son of the late Manasseh J. Potter and Bessie H. (Hankins) Potter, and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He had been employed by Pfizer for many years until his retirement.
He is survived by his two sons, Stephen (Theresa) Potter, of New Britain, and Curtis Jr. (Rose) Potter, of Manchester; his grandchildren, Derek, Ryan, and Mason, Potter, and David and Abigail Stanton; his two sisters, Priscilla (John) Donaldson, and Helen Davis; his brother, Jerry (Marie Foster) Potter; several nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by seven siblings.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019