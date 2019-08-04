The Record-Journal Obituaries

Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Curtis Potter
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Curtis W. Potter Sr.


1943 - 2019
Curtis W. Potter Sr. Obituary
Curtis W. Potter Sr., 76, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Curtis was born in War, West Virginia, May 3, 1943, a son of the late Manasseh J. Potter and Bessie H. (Hankins) Potter, and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He had been employed by Pfizer for many years until his retirement.

He is survived by his two sons, Stephen (Theresa) Potter, of New Britain, and Curtis Jr. (Rose) Potter, of Manchester; his grandchildren, Derek, Ryan, and Mason, Potter, and David and Abigail Stanton; his two sisters, Priscilla (John) Donaldson, and Helen Davis; his brother, Jerry (Marie Foster) Potter; several nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by seven siblings.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
