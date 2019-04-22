Curtis W. Zimmer, 69, loving husband for 37 years of Susan (Fontanella) Zimmer, died peacefully, Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Meriden Center with his family by his side.



Curt was born in Meriden, Oct. 8, 1949, a son of the late Cap Zimmer and Rose (Spencer) Zimmer, and was a lifelong Meriden resident. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era and had been employed for 30 years at Amtrak. Curt will be remembered for his quiet manner, and his sense of humor. He was an avid golfer, and looked forward to the annual Schlitz Open with the boys for more than 40 years. His favorite place was The Cape, where he spent his childhood summers and later on, shared that tradition with his wife and children. He played volleyball for many years and was proud to have participated in USVBA and The Nutmeg Games.



In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by his three children, Krista Zimmer, of Meriden, Amy LaBombard and her husband, Tyler, of Cheshire, and Kevin Zimmer and Lindsay Boyles, of Meriden; his cherished grandchildren, Christian Romero and Parker LaBombard; and baby boy Zimmer, arriving in June. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck Zimmer and his wife, Jan, of Cape Cod; his sister, Debbie Lord and her husband, Wally, of Kansas; several nieces; and nephews. Curt will be sorely missed by his lap buddy, "Buster."



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Curt may be sent to the Meriden Boys and Girls Club Inc., 15 Lincoln St., Meriden, CT 06451. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary