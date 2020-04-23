|
Cynthia A. Kofsuske Vipraio, 85, went home to Heaven on April 17, 2020 at the end of her dementia journey. She lived in The Villages, FL since 2002 with her second husband, Robert Vipraio, her high school sweetheart, who unexpectedly predeceased her on February 11, 2020. They married in 1997 after reconnecting at a high school reunion after both were widowed. Cynthia was born on July 28, 1934 in Franklin, MA to Henry and Emma Bourbeau. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1952 and Framingham State Teachers College in 1956 (B.S. in Education). She earned her post-graduate certification in General Education and in June 1998 she retired from the Meriden Board of Education. Cynthia married Robert Kofsuske in November 1957. She was a loving wife and mother to her children, Karen (Stephen) Caliendo and Stephen Kofsuske. She was blessed with grandchildren Kaitlynn Kofsuske (Michael) Robling and Robert J. Kofsuske and greatgrandchildren Adalynn and Baby Boy Robling due in May. Cynthia was predeceased by many friends and relatives, including her brother Henry, Jr., sister Lillian, and mother-in-law Esther Kofsuske. A memorial service will be held at a later date in CT. A private burial will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations in Cynthia's memory may be made to the . Online condolences can be shared at jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 22, 2020