Cynthia Charbonneau
1949 - 2020
Cynthia Charbonneau, 70, wife of Robert A. Charbonneau, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Cheshire Regional Rehab Center after a brief illness. Born in Meriden, CT, on October 29, 1949, she was the daughter of Carl D. and Mary Kosischke. She had graduated from Platt High School and was employed by Carabetta Management Company, Inc. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and was a member of the National Grange, CT State Grange and Meriden Grange.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, Carl Kosischke.

All services are private and are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
