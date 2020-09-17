Cynthia Charbonneau, 70, wife of Robert A. Charbonneau, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Cheshire Regional Rehab Center after a brief illness. Born in Meriden, CT, on October 29, 1949, she was the daughter of Carl D. and Mary Kosischke. She had graduated from Platt High School and was employed by Carabetta Management Company, Inc. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and was a member of the National Grange, CT State Grange and Meriden Grange.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, Carl Kosischke.
All services are private and are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
