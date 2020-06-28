I did not know Mark's mom very well. I only wish I had the opportunity to taste her soup or stuffed shells. I will ALWAYS remember that she put my campaign sign in her yard (I think mostly because I had a vowel at the end of my name). I know that she will be missed, but her memory will live on with her family and friends. Love and sympathy to Mark and Rena and the entire family.

Steven Iovanna

Friend