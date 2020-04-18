The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Edwards


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Edwards Obituary
Cynthia Edwards, 53, died on April 13, 2020. She was the loving daughter of Patricia Edwards. Cynthia had attended Maloney High School and was a parishioner of Heritage Baptist Church. She loved movies, Bingo, church and playing cards, especially solitaire. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Biron, and wife Melanie Austin, Samantha Webster and wife Susan, children (grandchildren) Elyjah Doty and Lillyanna Doty; her son, Stephan Ball; her sister, Julie Ball and husband Bob; and her brother, Brian Edwards and wife Roberta. She also leaves behind three nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by her father, Gene Edwards.

There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Should friends desire, contributions in Cynthia's memory may be made to Brain Injury Alliance, 200 Day Hill Road, Ste. 250, Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -