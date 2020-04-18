|
Cynthia Edwards, 53, died on April 13, 2020. She was the loving daughter of Patricia Edwards. Cynthia had attended Maloney High School and was a parishioner of Heritage Baptist Church. She loved movies, Bingo, church and playing cards, especially solitaire. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Biron, and wife Melanie Austin, Samantha Webster and wife Susan, children (grandchildren) Elyjah Doty and Lillyanna Doty; her son, Stephan Ball; her sister, Julie Ball and husband Bob; and her brother, Brian Edwards and wife Roberta. She also leaves behind three nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by her father, Gene Edwards.
There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Should friends desire, contributions in Cynthia's memory may be made to Brain Injury Alliance, 200 Day Hill Road, Ste. 250, Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 18, 2020