Dana Girard Pelletier, 72, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at home. Born in Houlton, Maine, on June 25, 1947, he was the son of Virginia Raymond. He was employed by Marino Crane until he retired. He was a member of C.M.R.A. for 40 years.
Dana is survived by his two daughters, Nicole Pelletier and Jessica Pelletier and her fiance Adam Avitabile; his three grandchildren, Korey and Kayla Bassingthwaite and Mersades Faison; and his sister, Elaine Pelletier. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle and his brothers, Richard, Michael and Roger Pelletier.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, August 2nd at 8 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, 15 North Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019