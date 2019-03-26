Danforth H. Manchester Jr., 80, of Bonita Springs Florida, passed away on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his children. Dan was born on April 20, 1938 in New London, CT. He was the son of Danforth H. Manchester Sr. and Bertha May Gray.



Dan is survived by his four children, Julie Albanese (Tom), Danforth H. Manchester III, Caitlin Manchester and Travis D. Manchester (Tori), his three sisters, Ethel Hopkins, Claire Moran, and Audrey Hartsfield, five grandchildren; David Albanese, Danielle Rios, Carlie Manchester, Danforth Manchester IV, and Travis Manchester, Jr. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight sisters.



Dan grew up on Fishers Island in NY. In 1956 he graduated from Fishers Island High School and moved to CT, where he was employed by Pratt and Whitney. He was a member of the SMVFD from 1964 - 1967. He was hired by the Meriden Fire Dept in 1967. He retired as a lieutenant in 1998 after proudly serving over 30 years. Dan was a life long Boston Red Sox fan.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Because of Dan's love of dogs, donations can be made in his memory to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden Ct 06450. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019