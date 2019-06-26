Daniel G. Connolly, Sr., 56, of Wallingford, died Monday, June 24, 2019, unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest. He was the beloved husband of Emma L. (Barsch) Connolly.



He was born in Utica, NY, October 10, 1962, a son of the late Raymond and Louise (Byrnes) Connolly, and was longtime Wallingford resident. He had been employed by Component Engineers. Dan loved the family vacations to New Hampshire, spending time with his sons, and being a N.Y. Giants fan. He was an honest, fun loving, caring easy going man who enjoyed family get-togethers and picnics.



In addition to his wife Emma, he is survived by his beloved sons, Daniel G. Connolly, Jr., and Brian Connolly; his two sisters, Christine Connolly, and Patricia (Mrs. Michael) Brint, all of Wallingford; his six brothers, Raymond B. Connolly and his wife Jennifer, of Waterbury, VT, Timothy Connolly and Susan Oviedo, Stephen Connolly and his wife Lydia, Kevin Connolly, Thomas Connolly and his wife Michele and Neil Connolly and his wife Diane, all of Wallingford; his in-laws, Louise and Ron Gerace and Arthur and Mary Barsch; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Kathleen J. Connolly and Therese Connolly.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Saturday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.



