Daniel Hacku, 94, formerly of Northford, departed this life on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Regency House of Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of 63 years of the late Virginia (Wilcox) Hacku.



Daniel was born in Wallingford, Conn. on March 9, 1925 to the late John and Anna (Kuchta) Haczku. He attended Lyman Hall High School and was a proud member of their basketball team and band where he played the trombone and piano. Daniel served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army Air Corps, serving some of his time in England. After the war he went on to receive his bachelor's degree from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. He and his wife Virginia settled in Northford, Conn., where he was a longtime member of the VFW. He was honored to have served as Marshall in the Northford Memorial Day parade one year. Daniel was also a member of the Wallingford Elks Club. He was an avid animal lover and loved fishing, clamming, and lobstering at the family's cottage at Leete's Island in Guilford, Conn.



Daniel is survived by his sons, Paul Hacku (Lauren), and Mark Hacku, of Wallingford, as well as grandsons, Michael (Colleen), and Thomas (Cam) Hacku. Besides his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, John and Frank Hacku; and his sisters, Mary Duncan and Helen Chatfield.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will take place at In Memoriam Cemetery. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019