Daniel Joseph Chasse
1962 - 2020
Daniel J. Chasse, 57, passed away on July 25, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. He was born in Southington on December 2, 1962 to Laurette (Michaud) and the late Rene Chasse.

Dan served as a member of the Commission on the Disabled and was an advocate for disabled citizens' rights, petitioning for handicap-accessible ramps and entryways to buildings. When he wasn't dedicating his time helping others, he liked to play pool, watch scary movies, and spend time on his computer. He was also known for enjoying his Jack Daniels, Jose Cuervo, and cigars.

Dan is survived by his mother Laurette of Southington; his brothers Steve Chasse and his wife Donna of Meriden, and John and his wife Tracy of Southington; his nephew Tyler Chasse and his girlfriend Shawna Toppi; his nieces Melanie and Lexi, and his god-mother Dora Hensley. Dan's family would like to give a special thank you to his caregivers for always taking such good care of him: Marlene VanLinter, Donna Morrison, and Jolina Grieco.

Funeral services for Dan will be private and at his family's discretion. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with his arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
