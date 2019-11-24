The Record-Journal Obituaries
1967 - 2019
Daniel "Danny" Mejias, 52, passed away suddenly on November 13, 2019 at MidState Medical Center. He was born in Meriden on February 27, 1967, son of Lucy (Matias) Mejias and the late Gilberto Mejias. Danny was deeply loved and will be missed by sisters Irma Rivera (Luis) and Denise Mejias (Carlos Gonzalez); brother Ken Mejias (Joan); niece Casandra McDonald (Daniel); nephews Gabriel Rivera (Shannon) and Eugene and Brandon Johnson. Along with his family, he leaves behind several aunts, uncles, close cousins and great friends.

Danny will be remembered as very compassionate, loving and giving. He was always willing to help those in need. Danny's interests included cars, especially his purple Tacoma, home improvements, and caring for his beloved cat Jasmine.

A memorial graveside service for Danny will be held privately at a later date. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden is assisting his family with arrangements. To share a condolence with Danny's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 22, 2019
