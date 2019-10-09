|
Daniel R. LeHerissier, 42, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Uconn's John Dempsey Hospital after a heroic battle with cancer. Born in Meriden, CT, on November 14, 1976, he was the son of Suzanne LeHerissier. Daniel resided in South Meriden and graduated from Wilcox Technical School. Mr. LeHerissier was employed by CSS as a machinist. Dan loved football, the Patriots and was a die hard Red Sox fan. He loved Mustangs and had a unique fashion sense. Dan was an incredibly devoted and loyal son, brother and friend.
He is survived by his mother, Suzanne LeHerissier; stepdad, Paul Larouche; his twin brother, Michael; his sister, Denise; and his brothers, Paul Larouche and his wife Susan, Sean Larouche and his wife Chelci and his father, Robert LeHerissier. He is also survived by his nephew, Robert Carlone and severals aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
His family will receive friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 on Friday, October 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. and prior to the service on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019