Daniel "Danny" Zimmerman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Danny" Zimmerman, 58, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Danny was born on March 9th, 1962, and was a longtime Meriden resident. He worked as a roofer for The Carabetta Companies for over 25 years. Those who knew Danny would agree he was a skilled, caring, and jolly man. Although he is deeply missed, his friends and family take comfort in knowing Danny is now smiling down on them with a beer in hand.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved