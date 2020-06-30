Daniel "Danny" Zimmerman, 58, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Danny was born on March 9th, 1962, and was a longtime Meriden resident. He worked as a roofer for The Carabetta Companies for over 25 years. Those who knew Danny would agree he was a skilled, caring, and jolly man. Although he is deeply missed, his friends and family take comfort in knowing Danny is now smiling down on them with a beer in hand.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.