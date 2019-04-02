Resources More Obituaries for Darcy Oman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darcy Stevens Oman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Darcy Stevens Oman passed away from a glioblastoma on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Richmond, Virgina. She is survived by her husband Gerald Dzura Ph.D., her daughter Jessie Dzura, her stepchildren Anastasia Dzura (Stephen Tsolis) and Natasha Dzura, her grandchildren Theresa Tsolis and Aidan Tsolis, her mother Harriett Stevens Bollman Oman of Lebanon NH, her siblings Phillip (Mary Jean) Oman, Peter (Maureen Gaffee) Oman, Nancy (Johnny) Gardner and Susan (Thomas) Moore, and nine nieces and nephews.



Darcy will be remembered by her community for extraordinary accomplishments, but first and foremost in her life were her joyous family outings and traditions. Gerry remembers Darcy as his fun-loving, adventurous life partner who brought all of her professional skills to their relationship and to their family. Darcy loved motorcycling in their early days and started her riding career by buying a Moto Guzzi (serious road machine) before she could drive one. "Let's go pick it up together" she said, "And you can teach me to ride it!" She rode that bike to the Gaspe Peninsula by herself that very year. She could organize a camping trip on a moments' notice complete with wrapped and delicious meals for each day. Her tolerance for sleeping on the ground was unmatched. Darcy and Gerry camped off their bikes in their salad days, delighting in experiences like awakening to fluttering sounds that turned out to be a bush full of hummingbirds next to their tent flap. Darcy lit up like Christmas morning with her delight, her laughter and her smile. Speaking of Christmas, despite her professional calendar, she always made time to collect unusual items (peanut butter soaps, motorized penguins, reindeer antlers for dogs) and all sorts of gee haws for her favorite Christmas morning tradition: alternately revealing the contents of each stocking. No matter how many guests in the house, there would be a stocking for each and laughter would prevail. But her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. Darcy was a wonderful cook, made her own bread and pies from scratch, paying particular attention to the favorites of individual family members or guests each year (marshmallow sweet potatoes was her least favorite). There would be sumptuous repast, obligatory naps and then dancing to her favorite music into the night. This agenda was most memorable inside Darcy and Gerry's wood-warmed cabin in the mountains of West Virginia. Dancing on the deck with the grandkids under a star explosion of mountain night sky was her ideal Thanksgiving reward. Darcy loved their mountain property in West Virginia and would retreat to it as frequently as her busy schedule permitted. She battled with the black bears to keep the chickadees and titmice in seeds. The bears always won and she laughed at the thought of a Momma black bear bringing a bird feeder fresh with sunflower seeds back to her cubs: TAKE HOME! Darcy was a gypsy at heart. She and Gerry travelled to thirty countries during the times when she took a break from her professional responsibilities by letting Gerry plan the itinerary and the lodging. Her sense of adventure blossomed with each new experience. She would climb to the summit of Arthur's Seat in Scotland, giggle on her first helicopter ride over Victoria Falls in Africa and make a point of dipping her toes in the Mediterranean on the coast of Barcelona. Many of these adventures took place during her favorite family tradition: Girls' Weekend. These were planned trips with Ana, Jessie and later granddaughter Tess to places that Darcy carefully selected. Here she took over the itinerary and lodging for adventures far and wide. From Scotland to Atlanta, from Barcelona to Nashville she led her girls to new experiences and a greater appreciation of family.



Darcy's community impact achieved legendary proportion through her 30-year tenure as the Community Foundation's first full-time employee and CEO. Armed with a degree from Hiram College in sociology and religion, plus a few months' experience selling luxury cars, Darcy took the CF's reins in 1985. The CF was a small foundation with big dreams, having only $1 million in assets. During her 30 years as leader, the CF granted $700 million to a wide array of community endeavors and amassed an endowment of $700 million. Her leadership was characterized by solid ethics, an entrepreneurial spirit, calculated risk-taking and collaboration with other grantmakers and grantees. Notably, Darcy was a stickler for keeping expenses low, and the CF was consistently recognized for having one of the lowest expense ratios in the industry. Examples of her collaborative leadership include the Richmond AIDS Partnership in 1990, Homeward (homelessness, transitional housing and related issues) in 1999, The Healing Place (with the Jenkins Foundation) in 2005, three giving circles (Impact 100, Ujima Legacy Society and The Sister Fund) beginning in 2007, the 2009 Safety Net Fund (providing extra support to nonprofits meeting basic human needs following the 2008 recession) and the Richmond Folk Festival. Among Darcy's innovations were the R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence (1988, in collaboration with Rudy and Esther Bunzl) and the establishment of three regional affiliates (beginning 1997) serving River Counties (Lancaster, Northumberland, Middlesex), Mathews County and Gloucester County. Darcy received top leadership awards nationally and regionally including the Council of Foundations' Distinguished Service Award (philanthropy's highest honor) in 2014, the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities' Humanitarian Award in 2008 and the YWCA's Outstanding Woman Award in the area of Human Relations in 2002 (which her mother had won in her community many years earlier). Darcy's board service at the time of her passing included Impact Makers and FeedMore, and previously she served on boards (some as President) including Richmond Rotary (first female board member), Richmond Estate Planning Council, the Council on Foundations and the Southeastern Council of Foundations.



No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Darcy's memory to the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, 3409 Moore Street, Richmond VA 23230. Please specify the Darcy S. Oman Community Endowment, which is an unrestricted endowment created by the Board upon Darcy's retirement to address the diverse and changing needs of the geographical region served by the CF, to support promising and innovative solutions as they emerge or to support special opportunities to improve or enhance the CF's operating performance or community leadership. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019