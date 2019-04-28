|
|
God called Darlene up into his loving arms on April 14th, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Lisa Brady Fancher.
Darlene graduated from Lyman Hall High School, where she was a member of the Future Farmers of America. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Hazel Fancher.
In addition to her wife, Lisa, Darlene leaves behind a daughter, Crystal Fancher; a step-son, Michael (Brianna Harwood) Brady; and her very special granddaughter, Freya; and three loving brothers Robert, Roger, and Mark. She also leaves behind an Aunt, Ann Pascarelli.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. in the In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford. Arrangements were made under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019