Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Darlene Fancher
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
In Memoriam Cemetery
Wallingford, CT
Darlene Ann Fancher


God called Darlene up into his loving arms on April 14th, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Lisa Brady Fancher.

Darlene graduated from Lyman Hall High School, where she was a member of the Future Farmers of America. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Hazel Fancher.

In addition to her wife, Lisa, Darlene leaves behind a daughter, Crystal Fancher; a step-son, Michael (Brianna Harwood) Brady; and her very special granddaughter, Freya; and three loving brothers Robert, Roger, and Mark. She also leaves behind an Aunt, Ann Pascarelli.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. in the In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford. Arrangements were made under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
