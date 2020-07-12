Darlene Barnes Gordon, age 67, of Southington, passed away peacefully at home, on July 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in New Britain, CT, to the late Ramona Cray and Morrill Barnes on January 24, 1953. Darlene is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Robert A. Gordon and her children Kelly May Del Debbio and her husband, John, Casie Messina and her husband, Scott, and Christopher Kennedy and his wife, Melissa, all of Southington, and her stepson Jamison Gordon of Bristol. Being a grandmother is what Darlene was born to do. Her grandchildren were her world, and she was theirs. There was no one like Grandma. Nine beautiful souls had the honor of calling Darlene "GranMa." Carolyn and Jack Del Debbio, Trevor, Mitchell, Dalton and Taylor Messina, Brycen, Jocelyn and Adelyn Kennedy. Darlene is also survived by her dear brother Dean Michael Barnes, of Southington, her sisters Diane Barnes of Meriden, and Gail Jackson of Williamstown, VT, and many dear nieces and nephews, to whom she was more of a grandmother. She was also predeceased by her brother Danny Barnes of Meriden. Darlene also leaves behind her two beloved, lifelong friends, Patricia Gugiliotti of Southington, and Deborah Stavnezer of Bristol. If you were lucky enough, you could catch them together and watch them laughing, telling the many, many stories of their youth. Darlene split her professional career between the banking and restaurant industries, where she was well known and admired. Mom was a sports and music enthusiast, watching her grandchildren on playing fields and auditoriums as often as she could. She was a loyal Southington Blue Knights and St. Paul Catholic Falcons fan. In addition to watching her grandchildren grow, her hands were rarely still, always creating. Darlene mastered every art attempted and shared her gifts with all. She was a master cook in the kitchen, and well known for her specialty cake creations. She could often be found painting, quilting or creating glass art. Darlene/Mom/GranMa was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day. Darlene's journey with her health was long. The family is forever grateful for the care she received in the SICU at the St. Raphael campus of YNHH, Gaylord Rehabilitation Hospital, Southington Care Center, and Franciscan Home and Hospice Care. Because Darlene was so grateful for the health and well-being of her grandchildren, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St. Plantsville. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm. In this unprecedented time, the family understands that not all are comfortable attending services. If you would like to show your support, you may do so by placing a memory flag (provided at the residence starting on Sunday) in the mulch bed under the tree at 362 Moore Hill Drive. Feel free to do so at your convenience. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
