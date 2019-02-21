David Andrew Miksitz, 33, of Meriden passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born April 13, 1985 in San Francisco, CA, the son of William and Sandra Miksitz.



A 2003 graduate of Platt High School, David worked as a journeyman for Iron Workers Local 15. Besides his parents, David is survived by his sister Alyson, his loving partner Ashley Sharkevich of Rocky Hill, and his "muffin" Mikayla. David also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Mildred Terzyk, Uncle Lou (Gloria) Terzyk, Uncle Ed Miksitz, Uncle Jim (Connie) Miksitz, Uncle Carl (Helene) Miksitz, and many special cousins.



David was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Edmund and Dorothy Anne Miksitz.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Sunday, February 24th at 12 noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to CT Higher Education Trust "CHET" for college education savings for Mikayla c/o John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019