The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for David Miksitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Andrew Miksitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Andrew Miksitz Obituary
David Andrew Miksitz, 33, of Meriden passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born April 13, 1985 in San Francisco, CA, the son of William and Sandra Miksitz.

A 2003 graduate of Platt High School, David worked as a journeyman for Iron Workers Local 15. Besides his parents, David is survived by his sister Alyson, his loving partner Ashley Sharkevich of Rocky Hill, and his "muffin" Mikayla. David also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Mildred Terzyk, Uncle Lou (Gloria) Terzyk, Uncle Ed Miksitz, Uncle Jim (Connie) Miksitz, Uncle Carl (Helene) Miksitz, and many special cousins.

David was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Edmund and Dorothy Anne Miksitz.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Sunday, February 24th at 12 noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to CT Higher Education Trust "CHET" for college education savings for Mikayla c/o John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now