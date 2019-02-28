David Brown, 88, formerly of Meriden, died on February 26, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Zempsky) Brown.



David Brown was born on June 21, 1930, in Waterbury, CT, to Aaron and Doris Brown. Meriden was his home the majority of his life. As a youth, he helped at his parents' family business, Brown's Department Store. In 1948, he graduated from Staunton Military Academy. In 1952, he graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BS in Accounting. After graduating, he enlisted in the army and served as a Sargent during the Korean War where he received four service medals and a ribbon. His honorable discharge was granted in 1954.



David Brown, returned to Meriden, CT, where he married his wife Barbara on June 17, 1956. With encouragement from his father-in-law, Benjamin Zempsky, he enrolled at the University of Connecticut School of Law. He graduated with a JD in 1962 and joined his father-in-law's law practice. David raised two daughters and formed his own successful law practice, Brown & Welsh, P.C. His professional accomplishments include being first chairman of the Commercial Law & Bankruptcy Section of the Connecticut Bar Association and advising the Connecticut General Assembly on the adoption of commercial laws. He lectured on business law matters and was an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Connecticut School of Law. For many years, David also served as chief moderator for election polling places in Meriden. In his spare time, he loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas, playing cards, and performing magic tricks.



He is survived by his sister, Roberta Gleit, his daughters, Belinda LaVoie and Sharon Farmer, and his grandchildren Melanie and Wyatt LaVoie.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the B'nai Abraham Cemetery, 114 Corrigan Avenue, Meriden, CT. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019