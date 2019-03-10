David C. Wright, 53 of Wallingford, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Christine (Masterson) Wright.



Born December 25, 1965 in Southington he was the son of Gloria (Madore) Nichols of Southington and the late Raymond Wright.



David was employed by Frontier for over 20 years and was a member of CWA Local 1298.



In addition to his wife and mother he leaves two sons, Zachary Lewis and Anthony Cricco and wife Carolyn of Wallingford; two grandchildren, Anthony and Ellyana; a sister Kathy Stimpson of Waterbury and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that he loved so much.



Memorial calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019