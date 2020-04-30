|
|
David F. Peters, Sr., 88, of Wallingford, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.
Mr. Peters was born on March 16, 1932, in Wallingford, the son of the late Charles and Charlotte (Farr) Peters. He worked for New Haven Railroad retiring from Amtrak after 33 years.
A lifelong resident of Wallingford and founded the Peters Railroad Museum where he hosted thousands of individuals and groups. He published his memoir, Dave Peters - Railroader. He was a member of the First Congregational Church,of Wallingford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara (Goldstein) Peters, and two sons, Rev. David F. Peters, Jr., (and his wife, Susan) of Roxbury, CT and son, Jeffery T. Peters of Wallingford. Four grandchildren, Kyla, Kaitlynn, Joshua, and Kirby, a nephew and niece, also survive him. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Yager.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Friends of the Valley Railroad, 1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, CT 06426 or http://friendsvrr.org/home/david-peters-sr/
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020