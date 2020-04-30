Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. Peters Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David F. Peters Sr. Obituary
David F. Peters, Sr., 88, of Wallingford, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Mr. Peters was born on March 16, 1932, in Wallingford, the son of the late Charles and Charlotte (Farr) Peters. He worked for New Haven Railroad retiring from Amtrak after 33 years.

A lifelong resident of Wallingford and founded the Peters Railroad Museum where he hosted thousands of individuals and groups. He published his memoir, Dave Peters - Railroader. He was a member of the First Congregational Church,of Wallingford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara (Goldstein) Peters, and two sons, Rev. David F. Peters, Jr., (and his wife, Susan) of Roxbury, CT and son, Jeffery T. Peters of Wallingford. Four grandchildren, Kyla, Kaitlynn, Joshua, and Kirby, a nephew and niece, also survive him. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Yager.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Friends of the Valley Railroad, 1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, CT 06426 or http://friendsvrr.org/home/david-peters-sr/
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -