David "Butch" F. Waldron, III, 58, of Lodi, NJ, formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ and North Haven, CT, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT, David was the founder of AAA Ice Company. Beloved husband of the late Lisabeth (Piscitelli) Waldron. Devoted father of Michael Waldron, Stefan Waldron and his wife Beth and Shawn Waldron. Loving son of MaryRose and the late David F. Waldron, Jr. Dear brother of Linda (Brian) Heery of PA, Donna (Mario) DiGioia of North Haven, CT and Sharon Waldron of FL. Also, survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Vincent, Carmen, Pasquale and Joseph Piscitelli, Laina Splain Piscitelli, Leslie Covert and Licia Pace Altieri, all of CT, Leigh Piscitelli and Lynn Young both of FL and the late Lori Peccerelli. Cherished uncle of 30 plus nieces and nephews.

Mass at our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven, Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m., and inurnment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America or The Ronald McDonald House, would be appreciated.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
