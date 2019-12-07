|
David Francis Artkop, 57, of Rutland, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home in Rutland. He was born in Meriden, CT, April 5, 1962, the son of Roman and Mary (Zdancewicz) Artkop. He was a graduate of Platt High School class of 1980. In 1982, David moved to Rutland and was employed by GE Aviation in Rutland. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the beach. He was an accomplished drummer with various venues in the Rutland area.
Surviving are four sisters Gloria Bubello and fiance Robert Marino, of Meriden, CT, Diane Pasieka and husband Walter, of Ivoryton, CT, Elizabeth Hadvab and husband Walter, of Orwell, and Karen Voytek and fiance Michael Coitrone, of Middletown, CT; a brother, Richard Artkop and wife Donna, of Middletown, CT; cherished nieces and nephews whom he referred to as "his children;" and his companion, Marie. He was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers Paul Artkop and Ronald Artkop.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. David will be transferred to the John J. Ferry Funeral Home in Meriden, CT, where there will be visiting hours on Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church in Meriden, CT, followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden, CT, and then a reception. In his memory, David's family has asked for an act of kindness to be shared with an organization, person or persons in need in the Rutland or Meriden communities. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019