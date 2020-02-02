|
David Girard Dionne, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, January 6, 2020 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 19, 1940 in Meriden, CT, he was the son of the late Girard and Ursula Stickle Dionne. David retired from the US Navy in 1977 after twenty years of service during which time he served in Vietnam and was part of the fall of Saigon. He also served aboard the USS Hornet and played an active role in both the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 recoveries. Following his military service he was employed in IT with Apple Computer and Fed Ex.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Sokol Dionne whom he married September 2, 1961; two sons, Jeffrey D. Dionne and wife Karyn of Poulsbo, WA and Mark C. Dionne and wife Georgina of Austin, TX; five grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Dionne and wife Peggy of Sun City, FL, and sisters in laws: Carol, Sister Michelle and Eve Sokol. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Gawlak.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Dominic DiBiccaro, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Orrtanna, PA, with military honors by the .
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Purple Heart or to a local .
