1/1
David Immanuel Ferguson
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Immanuel Ferguson, 27, known to all as Manny, passed on to heaven Monday, August 17, 2020.

Born on July 8, 1993 in West Haven, CT, he was the son of Janet Ferguson, the brother to Tommy, Aidee, Asia, Quayisha and Angel and an uncle to Madeleine and Elodie.

Manny attended St. Joseph's School in Meriden, CT and was a graduate of Xavier High School in Middletown, CT. In his youth he volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. After graduating he worked to register people to vote in the state of Florida with the Democratic Party. Manny was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Meriden. His faith was very strong. Manny was a talented artist, compiling a large collection of sketches, songs, raps and poems. He loved reading books. He was a student at Middlesex Community College.

Manny was a provider to his family. He was unconditionally kind and compassionate. His tender-hearted generosity touched many in his community. Manny will be deeply missed by all of his loved ones. Manny's light and love will continue to be spread through others who had the joy of knowing him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 261 Marlborough St, Portland, CT. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit, jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved