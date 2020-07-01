David J. Dudley
1968 - 2020
David J. Dudley of Meriden, husband of Jamie Nadile Dudley passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2020 at the age of 52. David was born in Meriden on January 12, 1968, as the son of Mildred L. McFadden and the late George L. Dudley, Sr.

David was an Orville H. Platt High School graduate (1986) and attended the University of Connecticut on a football scholarship. He was committed to public service for over 13 years; Most recently he served as the Residential Program Director of Meriden's Shelter NOW and was appointed as a board member of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness. Prior, he was the Program Coordinator for the New Opportunities Fatherhood Initiative where he was recognized for his service to the children and families of the Waterbury community.

David was passioned in his efforts to support the local community and those around him; his work with Shelter NOW was his calling. Foremost, he was a devoted husband and father and spent his free time with his wife and girls.

Besides his wife Jamie, David is survived by his five daughters Jordyn-Marie, Alexa, Hayley, and Olivia Dudley, and Kelly Dormandy; A sister, Sandra Dudley of Meriden, her children Desmond and Jasmin Dudley, and a great nephew, Devon Harrel Jr.; Two brothers, Michael D. Greenwood and his wife, Son Hui, of Dumfries, Va., and their children Lori Dudley, Andrew Pattee, and Kleo Greenwood, and Marvin E. Richards and his wife, Connie, of Meriden. He is also survived by several extended aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother George L. Dudley, Jr., and his grandparents Isaac and Pinkie Dudley and Edgar and Mamie Greenwood.

Friends and relatives may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Thursday, July 2nd, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private service will be held at a later date. As most know, David felt his greatest accomplishment was the success of his girls. In Lieu of flowers, we have set up The Dudley Education Fund for college expenses, payable to DudleyEduFund@gmail.com (Zelle). Or, we ask that you please consider helping those experiencing homelessness by donating to Shelter NOW, 43 Saint Casimir Drive, Meriden, CT 06450 in David's name. The shelter is currently only accepting personal hygiene items. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
09:00 - 12:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Loretta Judkins
June 30, 2020
The news of David's passing absolutely floored me when I heard about it last week. David was a favorite classmate of mine from the Lincoln days through 1986 at Platt. Although I haven't seen him since 1988 when I ran into him at UCONN, I have thought of him often over the years and was hoping to see him a future reunion. My best to Jamie, his daughters and that huge,wonderful Dudley family. Christopher P. Cook
christopher cook
Friend
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George Giacco
June 30, 2020
Paul Gamber
