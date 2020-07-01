The news of David's passing absolutely floored me when I heard about it last week. David was a favorite classmate of mine from the Lincoln days through 1986 at Platt. Although I haven't seen him since 1988 when I ran into him at UCONN, I have thought of him often over the years and was hoping to see him a future reunion. My best to Jamie, his daughters and that huge,wonderful Dudley family. Christopher P. Cook

