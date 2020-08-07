1/1
David J. Montano
2/24/1987 - 8/4/2020
David J. Montano, 33, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Dave was a loving husband, son, brother, Godfather, Tio and a proud Father eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby. Dave was born on February 24, 1987 in Derby, CT, youngest child and the only son to Laz and Debbie (Burke) Montano. In addition to his parents, Dave is survived by the love of his life, his wife Sarah (Antosik) Montano, his two sisters and their husbands, Mindy Bennett and Chris of Jupiter, FL and Danielle Kearney and Sean of Southington; three nephews, Liam, Jackson and Preston; one niece, Nora, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dave graduated from Southington High School, Class of 2005. When he wasn't working as a commercial real estate broker at Sentry Commercial or at the family business, Colony Plumbing, he could be found on a mountain snowboarding or golfing a round of eighteen holes. Dave's face always had a smile because he could find the fun in any situation. He truly lived life to the fullest, evident whether he was playing with his two dogs, Lucy and Brody, or teaching his nephews and niece the kind of things only an uncle can get away with doing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to Sarah Montano for the benefit of Baby M's School Fund at PO Box 922, Southington, CT 06489. Calling hours will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Face coverings are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
