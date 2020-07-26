David J. White passed away surrounded by his family on July 14 after a long fight with prostate cancer. He was 75.
Born Christmas Day in 1944 in New Haven to Elmer Francis White and Josephine Mary Melotto, he lived most of his life in Wallingford, where he could be close to his family at all times.
He served in the U.S. Marines and later became a CPA for a top accounting firm before opening his own private business, David J. White, CPA. His calling though, was to teach. He went back to school and earned his master's degree in Education from the University of New Haven. He found the perfect job in Hamden Public Schools, teaching business math and working with alternative middle and high school students. He worked there until his retirement in 2019.
Dave, known as "Grampyo" to some, was the guy that when you met him, you knew you found someone unique. Quick with a joke or a smile, he touched the hearts of his students, the teachers he worked with, and most that he met. He loved his family most of all, "the inner circle" as he called it. Those who knew him learned his own lingo and Dave-isms, like "Phenorten," "goober" and "Dave-free." While these are not easily defined and usually dependent on the situation, they always ended with a laugh.
He wanted those around him to feel comfort and to be comfortable. He wasn't one for dressing up, and the holidays were a gathering for home-cooked chili and cheesecake, sweatpants, and flannel shirts. Christmas mornings followed some traditions, with the usual airing of "Ernest Saves Christmas," one of his favorites. He watched it near-annually and, hopefully, with willing family members who would come early in the day. He also loved fireworks, which had a way of making an appearance on holidays and birthdays (or just because).
He shared his love of sports and games right until he passed. He was a pool-shark (a skill learned in the Marines) and inspired a generation of video gamers in his children, nephew, and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed playing volleyball and setback with friends. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, and UConn Women's Basketball fan along with being an athlete in his own right.
He is survived by his wife and life partner, Virginia M. White; his children, Kathleen M. White, Jonathan D. White and his wife Sarah; his stepchildren Nicholas A. Marano and Kyle D. Marano and his wife Emily; his brother William G. White and his wife Diane; his former spouse and friend Noreen F. White; his brother-in-law Kevin P. O'Rourke and his wife Jane; grandchildren Benjamin White, Isaac Marano, Grant Marano, Cecilia Marano, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth W. O'Rourke.
If desired, donations in David's honor can be made to Kick for a Cause (KFAC), a local charity where 100% of contributions go to the Meriden-Wallingford Battered Women's Shelter. Mail to KFAC at 15 Mae Lane, Wallingford, CT 06492. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. All services will be private. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
