David K. Erickson


5/3/1956 - 12/6/2019
David K. Erickson Obituary
David K. Erickson, 63, of Kensington, husband of Julie (Furs) Erickson, passed away unexpectedly Friday (December 6, 2019) at Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, he was son of the late Arthur and Jane (Hulsizer) Erickson and lived in Kensington since 1997. Dave was a graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1973 and received a Bachelor's in Sociology from CCSC in 1979. Dave was an accountant, Chief Financial Officer, and worked in Human Resources at Stan Chem in East Berlin for the past 25 years. A recent inductee into the AHEPA Chapter in Waterbury, he was an avid sports fan, cheering for the UCONN women, the Red Sox and the Patriots. Dave and Julie loved traveling to Newport, Rhode Island.

Besides Julie, his wife of 35 years, Dave leaves a son, Ryan Erickson of Kensington; a daughter, Lindsay Erickson and her fiance, Kevin Shin of Topsfield, MA; a sister, Debra Caswell of Kensington; and his mother-in-law Mary Furs of Wallingford. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, his three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law. Besides his parents, Dave was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Sharpe.

Funeral services were Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery. Calling Hours were Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CCARC, 950 Slater Road, New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
