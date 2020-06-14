David Laurence, 81, passed away after a brief illness on April 22, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born on March 18, 1938, son of the late Michael and Ann (Muraske) Laurence.
He had resided in Meriden most of life and spent his later years in Cromwell. Mr. Laurence was employed by Jefferson Federal Savings and Loan and PSBT. He also worked at the workshop for disabled. David enjoyed working on old model cars and watching stock car racing.
David is survived by his niece Alicia Laurence-Bersch of Boynton Beach, FL and his cousins Deirde Griglack of Meriden and Paulette Schultz of Tennessee. He was predeceased by his brother Neale Laurence.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on June 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450 is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the New Britain Salvation Army, 78 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.