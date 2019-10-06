|
David M. Smith, 80, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Mae (Nelson) Smith.
He was born in Bridgeport, July 23, 1939, a son of the late Robert F. and Eleanore (Woodford) Smith.
In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Cheryl and William Hitt, and David and Cynthia Smith; his grandchildren and his great grandchildren; his sisters, Marilyn Olbrys and Elizabeth MacDonald; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Leslie Hickey, Robert F. Smith, Jr., and Stewart Smith.
David was an auto mechanic 1st grade for over 60 years. He was a graduate and teacher at Bullard Haven Technical School, an avid auto racing fan and loved and taught fishing to many young people.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Yalesville. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019