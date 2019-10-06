The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
David Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Yalesville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Smith


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Smith Obituary
David M. Smith, 80, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Mae (Nelson) Smith.

He was born in Bridgeport, July 23, 1939, a son of the late Robert F. and Eleanore (Woodford) Smith.

In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Cheryl and William Hitt, and David and Cynthia Smith; his grandchildren and his great grandchildren; his sisters, Marilyn Olbrys and Elizabeth MacDonald; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Leslie Hickey, Robert F. Smith, Jr., and Stewart Smith.

David was an auto mechanic 1st grade for over 60 years. He was a graduate and teacher at Bullard Haven Technical School, an avid auto racing fan and loved and taught fishing to many young people.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Yalesville. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now