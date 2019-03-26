David P. Szymaszek, aged 58, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 22nd, 2019, following a seven year battle with cancer. He was born in Meriden on November 28th, 1960 and was a lifelong resident of Meriden.



David graduated from Francis T. Maloney High School in 1978 and went on to earn a B.S. in Accounting from Central Connecticut State University in 1982. He attended graduate school at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was a Certified Management Accountant and held various financial positions over a 36 year career at Traveler's, United Healthcare, Lincoln Financial and most recently The Hartford, where he was a Director of Corporate Segment Accounting and Consolidations.



David enjoyed playing golf, saltwater fishing, and watching football and baseball games. He was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed doing many different home projects, was an avid gardener and maintained a large garden at the family home. Every season he grew many fruits, vegetables, annual and perennial flowers. Everything was grown from seed and he looked forward each spring to picking out new varieties of plants which he would start in the basement.



David was also an avid supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and he participated in numerous fundraising events each year. He was a member of the Connecticut Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Board of Directors, with which he and the family were frequently involved following the birth of his granddaughter, Sarena, who was born with the disease. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren Sarena, David, and Julian.



David is predeceased by his father David R. Szymaszek, who passed away in 2006. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, his son Paul Szymaszek and daughter-in-law Erica Kramer of Glastonbury; his daughter Melany Szymaszek and son-in-law Steven Artibani of Meriden; his daughter Emily Szymaszek of Meriden; his grandchildren Sarena, David, and Julian; his mother Cynthia Szymaszek of Meriden; his sister Leslie Sandifer and brother-in-law Phil Sandifer of Guilford; and his brother Mark Szymaszek and sister-in-law Karine Szymaszek of Meriden. He will also be missed by his beloved beagle and companion, Cinderella.



The family would like to thank Hartford Healthcare at Home, his hospice nurse, Allison and the oncology department at MidState Medical Center, specifically Dr. Nadkarni who oversaw David's treatments over the past seven years.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday March 29th from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and attend his funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David Szymaszek may be made to the CFF (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation), 101 Centerpoint Dr., Middletown, CT 06457 or www.cff.org to the Connecticut Chapter. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019