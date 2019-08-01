The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for David Duchemin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Duchemin


9/20/1948 - 7/29/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Duchemin Obituary
David R. Duchemin, 70, of Southington passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Jeanne (Behrens) Duchemin.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1948, in Hartford, the son of the late Aime and Charlotte (Belotas) Duchemin. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pratt & Whitney. David was a member of the Elks of Wallingford. He enjoyed playing golf, trips to the casino, and most of all he loved being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Jeanne, he is survived by his children Todd D. Duchemin and wife Lisa of Bristol, Michelle Sweeney and husband Mark of Wallingford and Carol Keller and husband Dave of Alabama, his grandchildren Jory and husband Alan, Bryce, Aiden, Maci, Rylee and Brendan as well as a great granddaughter Rhemi and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Bobby.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now