Deanna "Dena" D. (Kelly) Caulfield, 51, of Southington, passed away from her battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Dena was born on July 9, 1969 in Fort Kent, Maine to Buford Kelly Sr. and Gail (Jandreau) Kelly. In addition to her parents, Dena is survived by her two daughters, Kaelie and Abigail Caulfield, her sister, Denise Kelly, her brother and sister-in-law, Buford and Melinda Kelly, their children, Zoe and Tate Kelly and her grandmother Winnie Jandreau. Dena is predeceased by her grandfather Valier Jandreau on her mother's side, and her grandparents, Leonard and Doris Kelly on her father's side. Dena was a devoted mother who was dedicated to her two beautiful daughters. Dena was most known for her keen sense of humor and witty personality who could strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She was a wine enthusiast with a vast amount of knowledge about wineries and the wine making business. She was also a phenomenal cook and was able to plate the most elegant of dishes. She had a vibrant and spirited personality that was loved by all. Dena would go out of her way to help others in need and would do what she could to make their lives easier. She was greatly supported by her two children, Abigail and Kaelie and her parents Buford and Gail through these trying times. Dena will be greatly missed by friends and family and all that knew her. Flowers in Dena's memory may be sent to the Kelly family at 48 Scenic Drive, Southington, CT 06489. A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Sunday, August 23rd at South End Cemetery, South End Rd, Southington. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.