After a protracted and courageous battle with cancer, Deanna Hope Janota of Meriden, CT, lost her fight at home with her family, on March 22, 2019, at the young age of 58.



Deanna was born in Meriden, CT, on December 5, 1960, to the late Wilbur and Blanch "Hope" (Beach) Lane. Deanna was an Avid fan of the Grateful Dead, attending many concerts in her lifetime. She was a free spirit, always the life of the party! She was such an unforgettable person, who cared so much for her friends and family. Deanna is survived by her fiance, Randy Isola (Wallingford). Her children Melissa Janota (Rick) of Middletown, Joshua Janota (Melinda) of Berlin, Bobbie Kish (Frank) of Meriden. Her grandchildren Gianna, Angelina, Xavier, Gabriella, Maxwell and Jordan. Brother, Dana (Gail) Lane of Maine. Many nieces and nephews, Andrea (Richard), Duane "Mikey", Donny (Kelly), Samantha, Amy. She also leaves behind many friends and fellow deadheads, that have become family over the years.



She was predeceased by her brothers Wilbur "Sonny" Lane (Meriden), Ronny Lane (Wallingford) and her sister Darlene Meyer (Wallingford), She is also predeceased by a nephew Shamus.



A Celebration of life will be held on April 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the VFW at 424 Church St., Wallingford. We ask her friends and family to join us as we throw back a few shots of Jagermeister and rock out to her favorite music. We've no doubt she is doing the same with Jerry now. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019