Debbie J. Rancourt, 57, of Meriden, passed away peacefully April 2, 2020 at Miller Memorial Community after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
She was born in Hartford on October 10, 1962, a daughter of Constance (Deschaine) Rancourt and the late Richard Rancourt.
She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for UCONN for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Nathan Belanger of Meriden and Nicholas Belanger and his wife, Stephanie, of Meriden; her brother David Rancourt and his wife, Julie, of Middletown; three nieces; and one nephew. She is also survived by her former husband and in-laws, Martin, Jean-Guy, Claudette and Dan Belanger as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Due to the ongoing Pandemic, Debbie's family will have a celebration of her life in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020