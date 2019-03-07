Home

Deborah Ann Gilbert, loving wife of Larry Gilbert, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Salvatore Nati, Sr. and Karlyn Smith-Nati. Deborah was employed for 30 years at Artisan's Inc. of Wallingford as an Executive Secretary. She was a graduate of Maloney H.S. and Briarwood College. She was a member of DAR.

She leaves behind her sister and brother in law, Katherine & Bruce Blanchone of Durham, brothers Salvatore Nati, Jr. of Michigan and Michael Nati of Pennsylvania, loving niece Carrieanne Clemente and husband Gary Simmons, and great neice Kaylee of Ellington, and brother and sister in law Rene and Gloria Gilbert. Deborah also leaves all her loving sisters and brothers in The Diablos Motorcycle Club and her loving cat Smokey. Deborah was predeceased by her parents and her sister Elizabeth Nati.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
