Deborah Ann Malaguti
1957 - 2020
Deborah Ann Malaguti, 63, of Meriden, entered eternal life on September 2, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

She was born on August 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary ( Buijnaroski) Malaguti. She attended local schools and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1975.

Debbie worked for many years in retail at the Walmart in Wallingford. She was an avid football enthusiast, especially watching the Dallas Cowboys. She was a passionate animal lover; and her home was never empty of furry four legged pets.

The family would like to thank the professional staff at MidState Medical Center for their dedicated care and support.

She is survived by her sons, Charles and Thomas Lucia; her brother, Charles Malaguti and his wife, Cynthia; and her niece, Diana Maseychik; and Deborah's companion, George Hernandez. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Malaguti.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 directly at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of choice. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required).



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
RIP My beautiful cousin. I will never forget you❤
DonnaConklin
Family
