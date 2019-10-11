|
Deborah L. McKay, 48, of Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Smilow Cancer Hospital.
She was born in Meriden, June 13, 1971, a daughter of William and Angela (Perrone) Levine of Wallingford.
She had been employed by Comprehensive Orthopedics in Wallingford and was an active member of Wallingford Elks Lodge #1365.
She was loved by so many people and made friends so easily. From going through 14 years of dance recitals with her daughter, to being a committed member to the Wallingford Elks Lodge, Deb was loved. She was the most kind, loving, and joyful person out there.
Over the last 10 years Deb has been battling stage 4 breast cancer. She was resilient and did not let that control her life. She lived a full happy life and was so strong. Her family and friends supported her every step of the way, they never left her side. Through the hard times, Deb was always a ray of sunshine. She smiled and laughed. She enjoyed long walks on the beach and keeping a positive attitude.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie McKay; her brother Bill Levine; and her best friend, D.J. Nadeau.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, October 15th, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. On October 26th a Celebration of Life will be hosted at the Wallingford Elk's Hall. Please contact her daughter Stephanie, DJ Nadeau or any Wallingford Elks Member for tickets.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019