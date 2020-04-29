The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Deborah Lynn Woodtke


1960 - 2020
Deborah Lynn Woodtke Obituary
Deborah Lynn Woodtke, age 59, passed away April 25, 2020. Born in Meriden, on May 24, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Philip E. Woodtke, Sr. & Ruby (Draper) Woodtke. Deborah is survived by her sisters, Dawn Stetson of Wallingford and Pamela Amato of Florida; her brothers Philip E. Woodtke, Jr., of Meriden and Kyle Woodtke of New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Keith & Bruce Woodtke. Debbie's family would like to thank the staff at Laurelwood Group Home where she resided and a special, special thank you to Ra'shaun who always referred to Debbie as "his girl". She definitely was, Debbie loved you all and the love and care you gave to her will always be so much appreciated.

Her Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT - FLATOW FUNERAL HOME. To send a condolence to her family please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
