The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Deborah Bodnar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bodnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Rose "Debi" Bodnar


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Rose "Debi" Bodnar Obituary
Deborah "Debi" Rose Bodnar, 61, of Meriden, passed away peacefully January 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center with her family by her side.

Debi was born in Bridgeport on June 7, 1958, a daughter of the late Frank and Jean (Marra) Bodnar Sr.

Debi worked for Masonicare for 35 years in the IT department and will be greatly missed by her longtime colleagues. She enjoyed body building, traveling, was an avid animal lover, and loved her dogs Rocky and Buddy.

Debi is survived by her sisters, Kathy Malin and her husband, Kenneth, of Swedesboro, New Jersey and Frances Bodnar of Monroe; her brothers, David Bodnar and his wife, Rebecca, of Monroe and Frank Bodnar Jr. and his wife, Evelyn, of Fairfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Deborah's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -