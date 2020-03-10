|
Deborah Sze-Tu Chin of Wallingford, CT, passed away on March 7, 2020, at the age of 66. Debbie is survived by her husband Stephen, her son and son-in-law Jonathan and Jeremy Chin-Shepard, her daughter Kelly Lorraine, her grandchildren Qin and Szetu Caldwell, her parents Lawrence and Poe Jean Sze-Tu, and her three siblings.
Debbie was born on November 16, 1953, in Hong Kong. After immigrating with her family to New York City in 1958, she attended Queens College in New York and graduated in 1977. She married Stephen Chin later that same year. After starting a family and moving to Connecticut, Debbie began working at Little People's Daycare in Wallingford before taking a position at Choate Rosemary Hall in 1990. During her 18-year career at Choate, she first worked in the Summer Programs Office before serving as the school's Payroll Administrator, HR and Benefits Administrator, and later Manager of Human Resources until her retirement in 2008. She spent recent years cruising the world with her husband and doting on her two grandchildren.
An informal gathering to remember Debbie is scheduled for this Friday, March 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., in the Ruutz-Rees Commons of the Choate Rosemary Hall campus at 104 Rosemary Lane, Wallingford, CT 06492. All are welcome to stop by and celebrate Debbie's life; come as you are. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org).
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020